Former Cardinals Star's Price Tag Revealed
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson is still a free agent as training camps around the league look to begin, and his potential price tag could be less than the $7 million in salary the All-Pro made last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo:
"If by mid-August none of these guys are standing out, I think we’re back to square one with the Patrick Peterson talk," Fiitipaldo said on Pittsburgh's 93.7 The Fan (h/t All Steelers).
"It was a topic all throughout March and April because he was let go in mid-March. Hasn’t signed anywhere else yet, but I think a guy of that stature… would be a nice add for half a season.
"To be honest with you, I don’t think you’re going to have to pay all that much money. You might not get him for the vet minimum, but I think he could probably be had for $3-4 million a year."
Peterson - who just turned 34 a few days ago - played snaps all across the secondary for the Steelers last season at positions such as safety, outside corner and slot corner. He played all 17 games for Pittsburgh last season.
The Cardinals certainly need another veteran in their cornerback room - though a reunion between Peterson and Arizona seems unlikely given how the player left on bad terms ahead of the 2021 season.
Though that was the previous regime, there's been a few comments made by Peterson towards the Cardinals and specifically quarterback Kyler Murray to lead one to believe he won't return to the desert at this point in time.
Perhaps on a one-day to retire when Peterson feels like his career has run its course. His accomplishments during his playing days with the Cardinals should net him a spot in the team's Ring of Honor, and hopefully one day the two sides will be able to reconcile.
For now, however, Peterson can be found in free agency for a cheaper price than before.