Steelers Could Get All-Pro CB Back for Cheap

The Pittsburgh Steelers could get their former cornerback to return for much less.

Sep 24, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking for a new starting slot cornerback after the NFL announced the eight-game suspension for their newly re-signed corner Cam Sutton. The team could look in-house for Sutton's replacement, but bringing back a familiar face is still on the table.

Patrick Peterson, 34, played his only season with the Steelers last year, recording two interceptions and 11 pass deflections in 17 games and 17 starts. He was released this offseason, one year before the end of his contract, due to salary cap space. Once the team traded Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers for Donte Jackson, there was little need for Peterson to return. Then, with the Sutton signing, that need vanished.

Now, the Steelers are on the search again, and Peterson feels like an easy fit. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo believes a reunion could be in store, and that if no one else signs Peterson this offseason, Pittsburgh could land him for much less than his $7 million salary last contract.

"If by mid-August none of these guys are standing out, I think we’re back to square one with the Patrick Peterson talk," Fiitipaldo said during an interview with 93.7 The Fan. "It was a topic all throughout March and April because he was let go in mid-March. Hasn’t signed anywhere else yet, but I think a guy of that stature… would be a nice add for half a season.

"To be honest with you, I don’t think you’re going to have to pay all that much money. You might not get him for the vet minimum, but I think he could probably be had for $3-4 million a year."

The Steelers' current options are Josiah Scott, Beanie Bishop, Anthony Averett and Grayland Arnold, along with others trying to make the roster. If they hit a point where they don't feel confident in the candidates currently on the 90-man team, they could look at Peterson as their top option.

