Experts Pick Three Best Cardinals-Vikings Bets
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings are set to play in a massive Week 13 battle that can have ramifications later down the road in the NFC playoff picture.
The Vikings themselves have won their last four games and return home still trailing the Detroit Lions in the NFC North despite owning a 9-2 record. Arizona is 6-5 and saw their four-game winning streak snapped last week at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks.
Names such as Kyler Murray and Justin Jefferson hope to give fans their price of admission at U.S. Bank Stadium - here's what some of the top NFL betting sites have for Sunday's action between the Cardinals and Vikings:
Kyler Murray Under 0.5 Interceptions
Shawn Wronka, Covers.com: "In the passing game, while we expect Kyler to struggle on Sunday he should go pickless. In the face of pressure, Murray tends to either hit the ground for a sack or tuck it and run.
"In fact, in his four games against other teams inside the top ten of pressure (the Jets, Rams, Bears, and Lions) Kyler has managed to throw just one interception. In his seven other games, he has three."
Aaron Jones Over 66.5 Rushing Yards
Reed Wallach, Sports Illustrated: "This is a plus-matchup for Jones against the Cardinals defense which checks in at 24th in EPA/Rush.
"Jones has shown pop in this Vikings offense this season and has been a heavy usage player, averaging north of 16 carries per game, clearing this total in six of 11 games.
"There’s a reliable rush mark for Jones, as well as a good spot for him to get to a median outcome in a home game."
James Conner First Touchdown Scorer
BettingPros: "This is a bit of a narrative-driven pick on my part. I expect Arizona to come out early and try to establish the run after last week's loss in Seattle. Conner had just eight rushing yards, which was his lowest output since his rookie season back in 2017. He has just 19 total carries in his last two games, and Arizona had a bye week in between. Conner should get plenty of work early, making his FTD price a particularly tantalizing look."