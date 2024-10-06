Experts Pick Three Bets for Cardinals vs 49ers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals travel to battle the San Francisco 49ers in a crucial Week 5 divisional meeting.
Here's the best bets we could find across the web ahead of kickoff:
PFF: 49ers -7
Daniel Galper: "With the 49ers offense mostly healthy — except for Christian McCaffrey — they have a clear path to offensive success. Brock Purdy has been pushing the ball downfield more this season and is set up for a big game against the Cardinals' vulnerable secondary.
"On the other side of the ball, the Cardinals may be without tight end Trey McBride, whose importance is underrated, given what the Cardinals want to do offensively.
"In an ideal world, Arizona would line up in multiple-tight-end sets and run the ball at a high rate. However, without McBride, those formations lose their dynamic ability and become much easier to stop. Even if McBride is active, the Cardinals have been a bottom-eight offense in terms of success rate and don’t have a real matchup edge against a solid 49ers defense.
"Given that the 49ers are likely to get out to an early lead, Arizona may be forced away from its run-heavy game plan and to throw the ball, which it has been the sixth-worst at doing in terms of EPA per dropback."
Covers: Jordan Mason +100 Rushing Yards
Rob Paul: "For as much as it has to do with Shanahan’s scheme and the San Francisco 49ers' offensive line, Mason has done his part, too. He leads the league in rushing yards after contact (268), missed tackles forced (21), and 10-plus-yard runs (13).
"Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals are allowing the sixth-most rushing yards per game in the NFL (146.5) and are just 27th in EPA per rush on defense. Last week, Arizona gave up 101 rushing yards to Brian Robinson Jr. — plus another 68 to Jeremy McNichols. The week before also saw David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs combine for 188 on the ground.
"This won’t be the week the Cardinals figure out their run defense."
Sports Illustrated: Kyler Murray Over 29.5 Rushing Yards
Reed Wallach: "Murray is off a muted effort on the ground against the Commanders, rushing only once for three yards after racking up more than 40 yards in the first three games of the season.
"I think we see Murray get back to his normal output as a rusher in this one, likely playing from behind against a 49ers defense that is outside the top 10 in EPA/Play this season.
"This game may become a bit of a shootout with the 49ers offense operating at a high level, but I believe Murray can extend plays like has proven to do often against San Francisco.
"Murray has rushed for at least 30 yards in all but one of his six games against San Francisco."
