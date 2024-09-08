Experts Pick Three Prop Bets for Cardinals vs Bills
The Buffalo Bills play host to the Arizona Cardinals to open the 2024 regular season, and bettors across the NFL landscape are ready to make some cold hard cash when action gets underway.
While you won't find any spread or moneyline picks here, we did scour the internet to find three of the best possible prop bets possible:
ACTION NETWORK: TWO ANYTIME TD SCORERS
Gilles Gallant: "I know TE Dalton Kincaid will be heavily featured in the Bills offense, but I also can’t forget my sweet prince in TE Dawson Knox. The latter isn’t quite as good as a receiver as Kincaid, but it’s worth noting that the Bills didn’t stop going to Knox when Kincaid arrived. They both finished with two receiving touchdowns, and Knox only had one less red-zone target. To me, that screams equity.
"With the departure of WRs Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, that likely means more two-TE sets for the Bills. At +450, I’ll bank on Knox in this matchup, considering Kincaid is all the way down to +170.
"I want to bet on WR1 Marvin Harrison Jr., but I’m a bit nervous at +175. Harrison has all the traits to be a star, but he may see double-coverage a lot and Buffalo was still pretty decent in the secondary last year, ranking in the top 10 in passing touchdowns allowed and ninth in defensive DVOA against WR1.
"We know RB James Conner will at least get the first crack at goal-line touches, so I'm OK with +170 for an RB1. However, at this stage, I think you need to just take QB Kyler Murray, especially if he’s over +300. Murray scored in his first three games after returning from injury last year and is another year removed from his ACL tear. At +360, let’s take the jitterbug to jitter.
"Verdict: Dawson Knox at +450 | Kyler Murray at +360"
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED: JAMES CONNER OVER RUSHING YARDS
Iain MacMillan: "Despite the Buffalo Bills winning the AFC East last season, they had one glaring weakness; their ability to stop the run. They ranked 29th in the NFL last season in opponent yards per play, allowing 4.7 yards per snap.
"I don't think the Bills have done enough this offseason to fix that hole and now they take on the Cardinals in Week 1, who have an underrated rushing offense. James Conner totaled 1,040 yards on the ground in just 13 games last season, averaging 80.0 yards per game and 5.0 yards per carry. We only need him to rack up 51 yards in the opening week this season for this bet to cash."
BETTINGPROS: KHALIL SHAKIR UNDER RECEIVING YARDS
Andrew Erickson: "The Cardinals were a top-six unit against slot WRs in 2023. Khalil Shakir projects to mix in the slot in 2024, but his receiving prop is the highest among all the Bills WRs for Week 1 at 47.5 yards. The projection is coming HEAVY toward the under at 40.5. Last season, Shakir went over this number just twice in nine games after Brady took over play-calling duties."