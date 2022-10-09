Rodney Hudson, Six More Cardinals Inactive vs. Eagles

The final list of inactives for the Arizona Cardinals' Week 5 meeting against the Philadelphia Eagles has been released.

On Friday, the Cardinals previously ruled out Max Garcia (toe), Rashard Lawrence (hand), Matt Prater (hip) and Nick Vigil (hamstring). Vigil was placed on injured reserve the following day.

Along with Vigil being placed on IR, Antonio Hamilton was activated in what is a big boost for the secondary. He may see more snaps in his debut than anticipated with Mullen being out.

Andre Baccellia was also signed to the active roster from the practice squad, while Arizona elevated Matt Ammendola and Chris Banjo to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations.

D.J. Humphries, Rondale Moore, Trayvon Mullen and Justin Pugh were listed as questionable heading into today. Moore was confirmed by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday night to have the green light against Philly.

Rodney Hudson, listed as doubtful, will be replaced by Sean Harlow.

