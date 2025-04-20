Analyst: Cardinals Must Avoid This Player in NFL Draft
ARIZONA -- We're merely days away from the 2025 NFL Draft and the Arizona Cardinals could go any number of directions with the 16th overall pick.
Bleacher Report says the Cardinals need to stay clear of Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher Mykel Williams, however.
In their article listing one prospect each team should avoid, Brent Sobleski gave the following explanation as to why Williams isn't a good fit in Arizona:
"The Arizona Cardinals could use a boost along the defensive line despite the investments they already made over the past year, including Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson, Calais Campbell, Darius Robinson, Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols.
"Georgia's Mykel Williams doesn't bring anything new to the table when the Cardinals are on the board with the 16th overall pick.
"Williams is a developmental edge-rusher, who spent the majority of his collegiate career as a interior defender. In a lot of ways, his skill set similar to Robinson, whom the franchise drafted with last year's 27th overall pick.
"If the Cardinals are set on adding more juice off the edge, as indicated by looking at multiple defensive ends throughout this year's predraft process, Arizona should look elsewhere because Williams' status is based more on upside than actual on-field performance."
Williams was one of many prospects Arizona courted on a Top 30 visit during the draft process, and though many believe he's still a work in progress, his upside is among the best in his class.
Our own Richie Bradshaw ranked Williams as the fifth-best edge rusher for the Cardinals to target:
"I believe in this Cardinals coaching staff to coach up defensive talent and get the most out of them. A player like Williams may be a challenge, but it’s one that I think they’re up to the task for," he wrote.
"His talent also comes along with scheme versatility to stand up and play with a hand in the dirt. He’d be insanely fun for Arizona, but they would have to put some work in before they could get the best of him."