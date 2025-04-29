Analyst: Cardinals Still Have Holes After Draft
The Arizona Cardinals got better after the NFL Draft, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Out of Arizona's seven picks, six of them were on defense, which was a welcomed sign for head coach Jonathan Gannon.
However, Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport believes that the team is still incomplete in some areas.
"Arizona didn’t have a bad draft—Michigan cornerback Will Johnson could be a massive steal if he can stay on the field. The work the team has done on defense should help this year. But linebacker, the middle of the offensive line, wide receiver behind Harrison and cornerback are all weak spots, and that’s a lot of holes in a division with little margin for error," Davenport wrote.
The Cardinals are still in the process of rebuilding considering they had the No. 4 overall pick just one year ago. Moving up to the middle of the pack in the NFL was impressive after just one season, and there's reason to believe that the team can continue to climb up the ladder.
The Cardinals will have to rely heavy on the player development of the roster, because there are perceived weaknesses across the board. However, those weaknesses may only look that way on the outside.
Arizona will enter the season without many expectations, but considering the fact that the San Francisco 49ers are trending in the wrong direction along with the Seattle Seahawks, there is reason to believe that the NFC West could be wide open this upcoming season.
If that is truly the case, the Cardinals could make some noise if these areas are a little better than people think they are.
The Cardinals will begin their rookie minicamp early next month as they begin preparing for training camp, which is set to start in late July.