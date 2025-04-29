All Cardinals

Analyst: Cardinals Still Have Holes After Draft

The Arizona Cardinals got better during the NFL Draft, but improvements can still be made.

Jeremy Brener

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium
Michigan defensive back Will Johnson during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Cardinals got better after the NFL Draft, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Out of Arizona's seven picks, six of them were on defense, which was a welcomed sign for head coach Jonathan Gannon.

However, Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport believes that the team is still incomplete in some areas.

"Arizona didn’t have a bad draft—Michigan cornerback Will Johnson could be a massive steal if he can stay on the field. The work the team has done on defense should help this year. But linebacker, the middle of the offensive line, wide receiver behind Harrison and cornerback are all weak spots, and that’s a lot of holes in a division with little margin for error," Davenport wrote.

The Cardinals are still in the process of rebuilding considering they had the No. 4 overall pick just one year ago. Moving up to the middle of the pack in the NFL was impressive after just one season, and there's reason to believe that the team can continue to climb up the ladder.

The Cardinals will have to rely heavy on the player development of the roster, because there are perceived weaknesses across the board. However, those weaknesses may only look that way on the outside.

Arizona will enter the season without many expectations, but considering the fact that the San Francisco 49ers are trending in the wrong direction along with the Seattle Seahawks, there is reason to believe that the NFC West could be wide open this upcoming season.

If that is truly the case, the Cardinals could make some noise if these areas are a little better than people think they are.

The Cardinals will begin their rookie minicamp early next month as they begin preparing for training camp, which is set to start in late July.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News