Analyst: Myles Garrett is Missing Piece for Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals - like all 31 other teams across the league - are looking to upgrade their roster ahead of the 2025 offseason, though one major chess piece makes more sense than others.
To say the likes of Myles Garrett would improve Arizona's defense would be pointing out the obvious, though Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon says Garrett is the missing piece for the desert's defense.
"There isn’t a lot beyond Zaven Collins on the edge, and they have money to spend on a playmaker. Hate to bring up Myles Garrett up again, but is there a more perfect 'missing piece?'" wrote Gagnon.
It'd take plenty to get Garrett off Cleveland's roster, though Arizona undoubtedly would skyrocket not only their defensive production - but also their chances of running the NFC West moving forward.
It feels like an eternity since Garrett first went public with a trade request - one that sent shockwaves through the league but was understandable given his want to win and Cleveland being far removed from competing on a serious level.
Garrett's even threatened to miss games if he isn't traded, according to NFL Media.
The Cardinals are in obvious need of a pass rusher, and Garrett's presence would be the perfect injection of both star power and fit for a game-changing presence in the front seven.
ESPN NFL insider Bill Barnwell recently labeled the Cardinals as a plausible landing spot for Garrett.
"To move forward and compete for a playoff berth, Arizona needs an edge rushing presence. It will get back BJ Ojulari after the 2023 second-round pick missed the season with a torn ACL and could re-sign free agent Baron Browning after trading for him in midseason, but Garrett would be the sort of big swing the Cardinals might need to propel the defense forward," wrote Barnwell.
"No, an 8-9 record might not scream championship contender, but it usually isn't hard to convince players to head to Arizona."
Typically not, but the Cardinals appear to be building something in the right direction.
Arizona likely isn't Garrett's first choice - but the Cardinals aren't quite the bottomfeeder organization they once were.