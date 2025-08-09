Analyst Says Arizona Cardinals Got Major Steal With Rookie
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals were quite excited to take Ohio State LB Cody Simon in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, believing they snagged a steal in the cerebral and athletic linebacker.
“He really had a chance this year to run the show for them. I think his tape improved throughout the year. He had a really strong playoffs," Cardinals assistant general manager Dave Sears said of Simon after the draft.
"Going back to that championship DNA, you can see that in this kid, and he certainly has command of the team. When you have command of an elite defense like that, that says something about your character and knowledge because they're not just going to look to anybody. Those guys are all high-level players that turn to this guy to give them direction."
Months later, national media are beginning to agree.
Bleacher Report Says Arizona Cardinals Got Steal in LB Cody Simon
B/R's Kristopher Knox named Simon as one of nine NFL rookies who look like steals already in his recent article:
"Former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon really hasn't even had an above-average defense since taking over as the Arizona Cardinals head coach two offseasons ago. However, Arizona made moves to change that this year. Those moves included signing Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson before drafting Walter Nolen III and Will Johnson.
"While Arizona's marquee signings and top draft picks are expected to contribute right away, the defense may also get an early boost from fourth-round rookie Cody Simon. The Ohio State product has impressed coaches and handled important responsibilities during his first training camp.
"'He's taken on the responsibility of wearing the green dot, which has added to the steep learning curve that comes with a player's first year in the NFL, but Gannon has praised Simon's ability to learn quickly from his mistakes,' ESPN's Josh Weinfuss wrote.
"Though Simon was listed as a second-stringer on the Cardinals' first unofficial depth chart, he has a great chance to earn a starting gig by the end of the preseason."
Though Akeem Davis-Gaither is currently the team's starting ILB, there's plenty of time for Simon to dig into that deficit beginning with tonight's preseason contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Of the position battles on Arizona's roster, it feels like the starting spot opposite of Mack Wilson is most up for grabs.
Though Simon has a tough uphill battle as a rookie battling against the veteran Davis-Gaither, the Cardinals really seem to like the Ohio State product.
Perhaps he won't be a Day 1 starter, though don't be surprised if he eventually sneaks his way into the lineup at some point in 2025.