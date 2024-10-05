Cardinals Add Surprise Name to Injury Report vs 49ers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals announced on Saturday the addition of tight end Trey McBride to Week 5's injury report against the San Francisco 49ers with a ribs injury. He is officially questionable heading into Sunday.
McBride missed last week with a concussion after suffering a blow to the head late in Week 3's loss against the Detroit Lions. McBride cleared concussion protocol and had the green light to play this week prior to the surprise injury, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"Trey McBride has cleared (concussion protocol). He'll be good to go," Gannon told reporters on Friday.
McBride practiced all three days this week and was limited on Wednesday before being a full participant on Thursday and Friday.
If McBride can't go, names such as Elijah Higgins, Travis Vokolek and Tip Reiman will be stepping in his place.
McBride burst on the scene halfway through the 2023 season after filling in for the injured Zach Ertz. With his big body, sure hands and contested-catch ability, McBride surged up the tight end rankings and was hoping to officially put himself on the scene in 2024 in his first opportunity as a full-time starter.
The Cardinals previously ruled out names such as Isaiah Adams and Garrett Williams while marking Kelvin Beachum, Matt Prater, Christian Jones and Khyiris Tonga as questionable.
Official inactives are due 90 minutes prior to kickoff, and while McBride's status is still up in the air vs. San Francisco, it's certainly not a good sign the star tight end was a late addition to the team's injury report.