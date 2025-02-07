Cardinals Address Coaching Staff Losses
ARIZONA -- It's Phoenix Open time here in the Valley as Super Bowl week is fully underway, and so too is the Arizona Cardinals' search to complete their coaching staff.
After two full seasons of football under head coach Jonathan Gannon, a total of four assistants have departed the organization entering the 2025 offseason.
Gannon - speaking with Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake - says it's simply part of the job:
“It’s part of the business, you know what I mean?” Gannon said. “We’re going into Year 3 and we’ll acclimate the people, the new coaches that I’m really excited about. We’re going to get back on the grind and make sure we’re on the same page and improve our players.”
The Cardinals first saw offensive coordinator Drew Petzing interview for the Chicago Bears' head coaching vacancy before not being hired. Quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork was then interviewed for Chicago's offensive coordinator spot before also being passed on.
Inside linebackers coach Sam Siefkes departed from Arizona to take a defensive coordinator job in the college ranks with Virginia Tech. The Cardinals recently hired Dallas Cowboys defensive staffer Cristian Garcia to fill the spot.
Arizona fired defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc and replaced him with University of Minnesota's Winston DeLattiboudere.
Perhaps the biggest loss was offensive line coach Klayton Adams, who took a promotion with the Cowboys to become their offensive coordinator under new coach Brian Schottenheimer.
“It’s tough to lose him, because he’s one of our best, but I knew that was going to be the case at some point. He’s a really good coach. Really excited for his opportunity. He’ll do really well," Gannon told Drake when asked about losing Adams.
Arizona snagged Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye - who previously worked with left tackle Paris Johnson Jr.
Their most recent loss - that has yet to be filled - is the departure of passing game coordinator Spencer Whipple to the Jacksonville Jaguars to become their quarterbacks coach.
All three hires thus far have come from outside the organization, and it's reasonable to expect Whipples replacement to be the same.
Though the Cardinals haven't quite reached the heights they've wanted in the two years under Gannon, it's a compliment to him and his work to have a handful of his assistants poached.