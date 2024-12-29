Cardinals Avoid Injury Scare vs Rams
SOFI STADIUM -- Arizona Cardinals LB Mack Wilson Sr. left action early in the second quarter of Week 17's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams with an apparent lower body injury.
After spending some time in the blue medical tent and jogging up and down the Cardinals' sideline, he emerged minutes later back on the field.
Wilson was cleared from concussion protocol after missing last week and made his return to the field. Acquired via free agency last offseason, Wilson has been one of the team's top additions - especially on an improved defensive side of the ball.
Entering tonight, Wilson tallied 14 games played and had 67 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and one interception entering today.
Earlier this season, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon spoke extremely high of Wilson:
“I really didn’t put any expectations on him when we signed him. We had a vision for him. We knew the character was right. I knew he was tough as nails; he was a competitor, and he was smart. Looking at his background where he played in the past, I do think that means something too. You guys know where he was trained.
"Has he exceeded my expectations of the type of player that he is right now? No, because I kind of felt that and thought that. I do think that only knowing him for however many months now, not even a year into our relationship, back in February when I met him. Where he’s exceeded my expectations is the person and the leader that he is.
"He is because you don’t know when you (bring in) somebody what that’s going to look like. You do your research, but it’s not to say that it’s right or wrong when they get here. This guy is totally bought into what we do. He’s exceeding my expectation of what I expect from him as far as being a Cardinal. That's been cool to see.”
This article will be updated with more information if available.