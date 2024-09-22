Insider: Cardinals' Budda Baker is Top Trade Candidate
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and safety Budda Baker can't escape trade speculation.
That's life when Baker - Arizona's beating heart and soul of the defense for years now - is playing on the final year of his contract. The thought of the Cardinals letting their team captain walk for free isn't a fun thought, but the reality still exists.
General manager Monti Ossenfort has gone on record to say the Cardinals aren't putting any hard deadlines on contract negotiations through the season (notable names such as James Conner and Kyzir White are also playing out the last year of their deal) - but until the ink is dry on a new extension, Baker will continue to be thrust into trade discussions ahead of the league's Nov. 5 deadline.
ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano listed Baker as one of his top 15 trade candidates:
"Unsigned beyond this season, Baker would be an impact player for any team needing safety help at the deadline. He has 18 tackles, three tackles for loss and a pass breakup over two games. The Cardinals would have to be out of contention to consider it, and Baker's $14.2 million salary wouldn't be a piece of cake to move. But unless the Cards extend him at some point, you have to think they'd take the call."- Dan Graziano
As for potential landing spots, Graziano highlighted the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.
"It seems Philly is perpetually on the lookout for safeties, and it is always one of the most active teams on the trade market. The Eagles love to bring in big-name veterans at midseason. Watch the Jets and Browns, too, if Baker were to become available," he said.
Baker demanded a trade last offseason before the Cardinals re-worked his deal to slide him more guaranteed money - though his contract wasn't extended.
Rumors were obviously flying high after Baker went public with his trade request - though it felt like if the Cardinals truly wanted him gone, Baker would have been dealt a year younger with more time left on his contract.
