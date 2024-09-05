Cardinals Could Lose Rising WR for Bills Game
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals didn't see rookie receiver Xavier Weaver on the practice field, as he was again a non-participant ahead of the team's Week 1 battle against the Buffalo Bills.
Weaver (oblique) has now missed practices on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, which puts his status for this weekend in some doubt after Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon previously suggested the Colorado product would ramp up.
"Zay [Xavier] Weaver's got a little bit of a nick in his oblique, so he's not going to be out there today, but he should be ramping up here as we get going," Gannon said on Monday.
This would be a blow for Arizona's WR depth, as the Cardinals are without backup wideout Zay Jones due to his suspension to start the 2024 season. Zach Pascal is also on the roster with Andre Baccellia, Tejhaun Palmer and Dan Chisena on the practice squad.
The Cardinals are allowed to elevate up to two players as standard practice squad elevations the day before a game, and should Weaver not practice on Friday, there's a chance one of the three aforementioned names could see a bump to the active roster.
Also a DNP for Arizona was safety Joey Blount (back), who is listed as a backup safety for the Cardinals behind Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson on the team's official depth chart.
Tight end Tip Reiman was again limited in practice with an ankle injury.
For Buffalo, there weren't many changes from Wednesday to Thursday.
Cole Bishop, Quintin Morris and Curtis Samuel were again full participants while Javon Solomon missed another practice.
Mitchell Trubisky was upgraded from limited to full today.
FULL INJURY REPORT
The Cardinals and Bills will practice once more this week before final game statuses are due. Official inactives for Week 1 will be announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff.
Cardinals-Bills will take place Sunday in Orchard Park at 1:00 PM EST/10:00 AM AZ Time.
Make sure to bookmark Cardinals On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.