Deion Sanders Shouts Out Cardinals WR
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals saw undrafted rookie receiver Xavier Weaver make the final 53 man roster ahead of the regular season, a pleasant surprise for the Colorado Buffaloes product who worked his way into a roster spot.
“The thing that’s stood out to me, and this is a nice thing to see especially from an undrafted rookie, is he’s kind of unflappable,” Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing told reporters previously on Weaver.
“The lights are never too bright, regardless of what he’s asked to do, what the situation is. Whether it’s a practice rep or the fourth quarter in a critical situation, he’s kind of the same guy. Never too high, never too low. The moment’s never too big for him.
“I think that’s really critical, and I think the next piece of it is just trying to figure out, ‘All right hey, now this is who I am, this is the league, how do I go out and carve my role?’ I think he’s done a good job of embracing that challenge and we need that to continue.”
Weaver also received a nice shoutout from Colarado head coach Deion Sanders:
"And our man Xavier Weaver made the 53 man roster, and that's not an easy task - especially with the condition that he suffered at the conclusion of the season, so I'm proud of him," Sanders said in a recent press conference.
Weaver confirmed to Colorado media after the season he suffered a serious shoulder injury in the Buffaloes' final game against Utah.
Previously speaking with AZCardinals.com, Weaver revealed Sanders gave him a short but sweet message after going undrafted:
"Go prove them wrong and show the other teams what they missed out on."
Weaver - if healthy - could see some playing time early on in the season after Cardinals WR Zay Jones was suspended for the first five games of the season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
We say if healthy because Weaver is dealing with an oblique injury that's plagued him since Monday. He was listed as a DNP (did not participate) in Wednesday's practice and also didn't partake on Monday's practice, though head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters he was expected to ramp up throughout the week.
The Cardinals battle the Buffalo Bills to open the season.
