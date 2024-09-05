Cardinals Release Uniform Schedule
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals upgraded their wardrobe last season, giving fresh red, white and black looks for the franchise to utilize moving forward.
While the Cardinals typically haven't revealed when they would wear certain looks well in advance, the organization dropped a nice surprise for fans ahead of the regular season by revealing their planned looks for each game this year:
Notably, the Cardinals will wear their all-black uniforms three times this season: Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers and Week 14 against the Seattle Seahawks.
As for their all-red looks, the Cardinals will wear those uniforms six times: Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, Week 4 against the Washington Commanders, Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins, Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, Week 10 against the New York Jets and Week 18 against the San Francisco 49ers.
Finally, arguably their best uniforms (the all-white) will be seen eight times: Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers, Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks, Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings, Week 15 against the New England Patriots, Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers and Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Notably, the Cardinals will wear their home reds once on the road (Miami) and their whites once at home (Patriots) this season. The all-black looks will be only worn at home.
The Cardinals have yet to mix and match their uniforms, utilizing the same colors for the jersey and pants combination. Arizona fans have been fairly vocal about wanting the organization to change things up, though that didn't happen last season and is considered unlikely.
Make sure to bookmark Cardinals On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.