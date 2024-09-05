Cardinals Sign New DL
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals officially announced they have signed defensive lineman Tyler Manoa to their practice squad.
More on Manoa, courtesy of the Cardinals' media relations staff:
"Manoa (6-5, 315) played collegiately last year at the University of Arizona and signed with the Vikings as an undrafted rookie free agent. He played his final college season with the Wildcats (2023) following five years (2018-22) at UCLA.
"Manoa appeared in 58 games (17 starts) and had 81 tackles, five passes defensed, 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery during his college career. Last year with Arizona, he started 12-of-13 games played and had 28 tackles, 1.0 sack, one forced fumble and one pass defensed."
Manoa was a potential surprise to make Minnesota's final 53 man roster thanks to his versatiliy along the defensive line, according to Sporting News' Tyler Forness.
"Manoa is a versatile defensive lineman having lined up everywhere for the Wildcats in 2023. Most of his snaps were at 3-tech or 4i, which is something that will fit in well for how the Vikings structure their defensive fronts. His versatility stands out, which is a focus for Brian Flores," wrote Forness.
Versatility is a very big point of emphasis for Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, especially in the trenches.
The Cardinals just lost defensive lineman Ben Stille to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this morning, as Tampa Bay signed him to their active roster ahead of Week 1 - you can read more about that here.
Arizona will take on the Buffalo Bills to open the regular season.
