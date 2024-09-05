Cardinals Star Atop NFL Trade Board
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker has consistently found himself in trade rumors throughout the last two offseasons following the All-Pro's public demand to be dealt elsewhere if he didn't receive a new contract.
That was ahead of the 2023 season, and while Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort re-worked Baker's deal to ensure he received guaranteed money, Baker is still scheduled to be a free agent after 2024.
The potential of Baker departing the organization has stirred rumors for awhile, and ahead of the regular season, the star safety sits at No. 2 in Bleacher Report's trade block board, with the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions listed as potential suitors.
"Cardinals safety Budda Baker requested a trade during the 2023 offseason, but he withdrew that request after Arizona provided a pay bump over the final two years of his contract," Kristopher Knox wrote.
"That contract will come to an end this year, and while the 28-year-old may not want out, the Cardinals may be willing to move him. There's no guarantee he will want to return in 2025, and he would undoubtedly bring a huge return in a deal.
"The six-time Pro Bowler only appeared in 12 games last season but still recorded 87 tackles and five tackles for loss. Trading him would save the Cardinals $15.1 million in cap space.
"While Arizona won't be eager to move Baker early in the season, that could change if it doesn't get off to a fast start. There would be no shortage of teams interested in adding him for the stretch run.
"Presumably, though, any trade agreement would include a contract extension—since money was at the root of Baker's initial trade request. This could limit his market to playoff contenders with enough cap flexibility to do a long-term deal.
"Detroit is a sensible option since it has $31.8 million in cap space available. The Lions have a promising young strong safety in Brian Branch but could afford to add a playmaker like Baker to their secondary rotation.
"The Cincinnati Bengals have $10.8 million in cap space and should take a long look at Baker if he's available. They brought back Vonn Bell on a one-year deal this offseason, but Baker would provide a long-term upgrade."
Only above Baker was former Cardinals pass rusher Haason Reddick.
Previously this offseason, Baker addressed his contract status:
"I mean, of course. Me being here seven years going into year eight, of course you would love to be on the football team that you got drafted to. I know it's not the same GM or it's not the same head coach, but I understand if I continue to do my job at a high level - this is our fourth coaching staff and I'm still on the team - so it shows what type of character I am and what type of work ethic I put onto the field," said Baker.
"No matter what, no matter who's there, who's coaching, I'm gonna do my job and I'm gonna be that person to other guys [so they] can look on as well and ask questions too. Of course I want to be a Cardinal but at the end of the day I understand it's a business. ... That's the main thing, keeping that the main thing - help this football team right now. Every year it changes.
"This year, [I will] just continue to work hard. Continue to just get to know my players, get to know my rooks, get to know everybody and just play football at a high level. Most importantly, the name of the game is to win. We haven't really done that much. That's what I really want to do, I really want to win. I really want these fans to be happy and excited to come to the games and have those packed out houses.
"It's definitely something that we're working upon, and we're going to continue to grind and, like I said, let everything else take care of itself."
