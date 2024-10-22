Cardinals Defeat Chargers on Game-Winning Field Goal
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals grabbed victory from the jaws of defeat in a 17-15 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, winning on a game-winning field goal as time expired.
Arizona now improves to 3-4 on the season with the victory.
The Cardinals actually turned the ball over on the first drive of the game, as Teair Tart intercepted a Kyler Murray pass before eventually having the ball knocked out and recovered by Michael Wilson in one of the strangest sequences you'll see.
After punting, Los Angeles thought they were close to scoring after a big pass to Jalen Reagor - before Reagor fumbled the ball into the end zone to give the Cardinals possession back.
First blood was drawn early in the second by Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker, who drilled a 59-yarder to push Los Angeles up 3-0.
Arizona managed to respond on a ten-play, 79-yard scoring drive (that nearly ended off a James Conner fumble) with a short Greg Dortch touchdown reception to push the Cardinals ahead 7-3 with 5:40 left in the second quarter.
Dicker knocked home another field goal as time expired in the first half to limit Arizona's advantage to 7-6 entering the locker room.
It was a rather uneventful third quarter on both sides, though Los Angeles threatened to find their first touchdown of the night before a Garrett Williams pass break-up forced Dicker on for a third (and successful) field goal try, pushing the Chargers back into the lead 9-7 with 40 seconds left before the fourth quarter.
For the Cardinals, the fourth quarter started off with a bang thanks to Murray scrambling for a 44-yard touchdown to punch Arizona back in the lead, 14-9.
It wasn't long before Dicker again put points on the board for Los Angeles - this time from 47 yards out - to make Arizona's lead 14-12 with over 12 minutes remaining in the game.
Facing a fourth and short with under five minutes left, the Chargers successfully converted and kept the clock rolling on a drive that started at the one-yard line.
Dicker knocked home a 40-yard kick to push the Chargers back in the lead, 15-14, after a 15-play drive.
Needing a game-winning drive, the Cardinals quickly got to work.
A 33-yard pass to Conner put Arizona in prime field goal position with 1:30 left, ensuring the Chargers were forced to burn all of their remaining timeouts.
After a Murray knee to drain the clock down to two seconds, the Cardinals trotted out Chad Ryland - who knocked home a game-winning field goal as time expired.
The Cardinals will travel to play the Miami Dolphins in Week 8.
