Monday Night Football: Three Prop Bets
ARIZONA -- The bright lights of Monday Night Football arrive to Glendale, AZ as the Arizona Cardinals play host to the Los Angeles Chargers.
With the battle at State Farm Stadium being the last of Week 7, it provides a perfect opportunity (for those who are able to) to end the week on a high note, and potentially in the green.
Three of the best prop bets we could find across the internet for tonight:
Marvin Harrison Jr. OVER 80 Receiving Yards
Seth Walder, ESPN: "This is a narrow value for me, but my alternate receiving yards model does make the fair price here +216. The crux of the model, and the argument for the bet, is that not all receivers' yardage distributions are the same. And a key factor in this case is the type of routes that Harrison runs: 47% of his routes are verticals, the seventh-highest rate among qualifying wide receivers. We can simultaneously assume Harrison's median line (49.5) is efficient and that he can be a value on 80-plus receiving yards because we're playing into the extra variance receivers get from running deep routes."
Trey McBride 5+ Receptions
Action Network: "Despite all of the preseason discourse surrounding rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., McBride leads the Cardinals in both targets and receptions, despite missing one game.
"The third year tight-end has grabbed at least five catches in four of his five games this season, and in 13 of his past 13 contests started by quarterback Kyler Murray, dating back to last season.
"And tonight, McBride gets a solid spot against a Chargers defense that’s allowed a lot of volume to opposing tight ends. Los Angeles is allowing both the second-most catches per game to the position (6.4) and the second-highest target share (26.8%).
"Travis Kelce (seven catches) and Brock Bowers (six) both flourished in this matchup as the Chargers employ a two-high safety look at the third-highest rate in the NFL, per Fantasy Points Data. This should allow McBride, who leads all tight ends in target rate (25.7%) and first-read rate (27.6%), to command volume over the middle of the field."
JK Dobbins OVER 71.5 Rushing Yards
Jennifer Piacenti, Sports Illustrated: "Dobbins saw a season and career-high 25 carries in Week 6 vs. the Broncos. Logging 96 yards and a touchdown. Dobbins is averaging 5.41 yards per carry this season which ranks seventh among runners with 50+ carries.
"The Cardinals allowed the second-most rushing yards to running backs this season for an average of 126 per game. Expect the Chargers to continue with their run-first approach and lean on Dobbins with Gus Edwards on the IR. Rookie Kimani Vidal should also get a few opportunities, but Dobbins will be the workhorse.
"Dobbins has exceeded this prop in three of his five games this season."
