Cardinals Defense Among Most Improved Units in NFL
The Arizona Cardinals emphasized defensive improvement with their NFL Draft haul.
Out of the team's six picks, five came on the defensive side of the ball, including first-round defensive tackle Walter Nolen, second-round cornerback Will Johnson, third-round pass rusher Jordan Burch, fourth-round linebacker Cody Simon and fifth-round defensive back Denzel Burke.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport listed the Cardinals defense as one of the six most-improved units in the NFL after the draft.
"The Arizona Cardinals were a mediocre team last year, in large part because of a mediocre defense that ranked outside the top-20 in yards per game and middle of the pack in scoring defense," Davenport wrote.
"The NFC West is one of the more wide-open divisions in the NFL—there isn’t a huge gap between the perceived No. 1 team and the No. 4 squad.
"If the Cardinals defense (a defense that also added free-agent edge-rusher Josh Sweat) is as improved as it appears and Kyler Murray and the offense hold up their end, Arizona could be a playoff team."
There is a ton of promise when it comes to the Cardinals rookie class, especially considering the fact that The 33rd Team writer Ian Valentino believes all five defensive picks could become starters this season.
“The best case for Arizona's draft is quite insane,” Valentino wrote. “Walter Nolen and Will Johnson were among the top 10 on-field talents who could be franchise cornerstones at two of the most critical positions in football. There's certainly a downside involved with each, as Nolen has major character concerns, and Johnson's knee was flagged as a medical risk. But if they hit even reasonably close to their expected ceiling, the Cardinals can quickly become a defensive force. That's before considering how valuable role players who enter the NFL with vast experience can help this team's depth. Jordan Burch is the highest-upside option as a versatile defensive lineman with NFL-ready pass-rush skills.
“The two Ohio State additions are interesting as well. Jonathan Gannon has a variety of linebackers at his disposal, and Cody Simon could challenge Mack Wilson to start in 2025. Denzel Burke fell way farther than he should've, and he fits nicely into this zone-based defense that needs a fourth corner to stick on the roster.”
The Cardinals will need this potential to be fulfilled over the course of the season, but if most of them live up to the hype, Arizona will be a much improved team.