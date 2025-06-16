Arizona Cardinals Defense Entering Make-or-Break Year
ARIZONA -- By all accounts, the Arizona Cardinals should have a top defense in 2025.
Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis did a tremendous job in 2024 with a lesser talented unit - and Arizona made his side of the ball a top priority this offseason by investing heavily in free agency and the NFL Draft.
With expectations arrives pressure, and one NFL writer believes the Cardinals are entering make-or-break territory with their defense.
SB Nation: Arizona Cardinals Defense Enters 2025 in Make-Or-Break Territory
From Joseph Acosta:
"If you hang out in the hipster areas of football social media long enough, you’ll probably find me or someone else talking about the Arizona Cardinals’ defense. A petri dish of moving parts, shifting fronts and changing pictures, the Cardinals finished the back half of the season in the top ten of defensive EPA per play and sixth in Dropback Success Rate. With their three-high safety defense throwing pocket sand at people, it was hard to diagnose their pass defense. However, they would get run over last season to the tune of a 44.6% Rushing Success Rate because they lacked a lot of size up front.
"Safe to say the Cardinals want to flip the script this season. Arizona paid big money to EDGE Josh Sweat, brought back DT Calais Campbell and drafted DT Walter Nolen to help rebuild their defensive line. Nolen might be the most boom or bust addition, with his speed and explosiveness making him a tantalizing prospect when he wants to be. In addition, they took a worthwhile swing on CB Will Johnson in the second round to bring in competition in the secondary. I’m a big fan of defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, and now the Cardinals have given him a worthwhile canvas to work with."
There's still a few questions surrounding the Cardinals' defense after mandatory minicamp, such as who will grab the starting linebacker spot next to Mack Wilson, who will own the green dot after Kyzir White's departure and the overall readiness of Arizona's young cornerback room being the most asked.
When people evaluate the Cardinals ahead of this season, most believe figures such as offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and quarterback Kyler Murray are the ones with true "make-or-break" clouds hovering above them.
However, with such lofty expectations for Arizona's defense, it would indeed be disappointing if Rallis can't get his group to take the next step in 2025.