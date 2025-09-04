Arizona Cardinals Disrespected in New Power Ranking
The Arizona Cardinals tend to fluctuate in the national eye — swinging between "team who could surprise some" and "somewhere below average."
And to some degree, both evaluations are probably fair.
It's easy to get completely wrapped up in the offseason, preseason and coach speak that gives reason to believe Arizona is bound for a major jump in 2025, but it's also easy to look at their track record of disappointment and make negative assumptions.
Some national writers have taken each approach, but it's generally easy to tell which ones come from a place of knowledge and which ones come from a place of indifference towards one of the NFL's smallest-market franchises.
In a recent article compiled by Bleacher Report experts, the latter appears to be a more accurate depiction of the evaluation process.
Arizona Cardinals Given Low Ranking
According to this article, the Cardinals sit all the way at 19th out of 32. They sit one spot below the Atlanta Falcons at 18, and one above the Chicago Bears at 20. At least Chicago isn't above Arizona.
Here's what Bleacher Report's Christopher Knox had to say about the Cardinals in 2025:
"The Arizona Cardinals took significant steps to improve their defense this offseason.
"We might finally get a glimpse at the sort of unit Jonathan Gannon oversaw with the Eagles, though some early growing pains can probably be expected. Opening the season with Walter Nolen III on the PUP list certainly doesn't help.
"It's fun to think about what Arizona might do offensively with Trey Benson in a larger role and a bigger, better Marvin Harrison Jr. out wide.
"However, the season will still hinge on Kyler Murray, who desperately needs to prove this year that he can win something of substance," Knox wrote.
Knox is certainly correct about Murray's role in Arizona's season. For as good as the run game is, the Cardinals will go as their QB takes them. That is the harsh reality of the 2025 NFL.
There's reason to have some level of hope that Murray and Harrison are on their way to creating a strong connection, but Murray's issues with consistency do give some pause to anyone expecting an explosive 2025 offense for the Cardinals.
Murray doesn't need to play the hero, but he does need to consistently execute. He also needs his play-caller to utilize his best weapons properly.
If Arizona's defense can take some pressure off Murray, he might be able to finally deliver the holistic season fans have been hoping for.