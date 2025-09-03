ESPN Rightfully Predicts Playoff Run for Arizona Cardinals
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are massively expected to make the next jump entering Year 3 of the Jonathan Gannon era, which would feature their first postseason appearance since 2021.
The coaching staff is in place. So too is the talent. Arizona's start to the season is also favorable in terms of scheduling.
All the dominoes are set for the Cardinals to make noise and perhaps surprise people in the same stance. That's not only the opinion of us at Cardinals on SI - but also ESPN.
Cardinals Playoff-Bound in ESPN's Projections
In Bill Barnwell's projections for the coming season, the Cardinals slide into the NFC playoff picture as a wild card team as the seventh and final seed.
"Our last playoff spot goes to the Cardinals, who made massive upgrades on the defensive side of the ball this offseason," wrote Barnwell.
"Coach Jonathan Gannon will get to work with Josh Sweat, Calais Campbell, Dalvin Tomlinson and second-round pick Will Johnson, who has looked like a potential steal at cornerback in camp. First-rounder Walter Nolen III will start the year on the physically unable to perform list with a calf injury.
"But the Cards will get 2024 first-rounder Darius Robinson back from his own injury-abbreviated rookie year, while BJ Ojulari returns from a torn ACL and Baron Browning settles in for his first full season with the organization.
"There's suddenly a ton to work with up front for Gannon, who had to dial up all kinds of exotic looks last season to generate pressure while dealing with the league's fourth-most-injured defense.
"If the defense can improve to league-average, the offense should be able to do enough to push Arizona into the postseason for just the second time since 2016. Drew Petzing's group ranks 10th in EPA per play since Kyler Murray returned from a torn ACL in 2023.
"Murray posted career highs in success rate and Total QBR last season, and there's still room for improvement from highly touted wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who had a muted rookie year. If Harrison makes the leap in Year 2, so does Arizona."
Why Cardinals Absolutely Should Make Postseason Push
The Cardinals move into 2024 having shown steady signs of improvement under Gannon since he first took over.
After narrowly missing the postseason last year, the Cardinals only got better this offseason.
In theory, Arizona should be poised to go from bystanders to participants after Week 18.
The defense - should everybody play up to expectations - could be a top ten unit in the league while that coveted second-year leap from Marvin Harrison Jr. only seems like a matter of when, not if.
Everybody is bought in. The Cardinals have enough to compete in all three phases.
Playoffs shouldn't only be a dream in the desert - they should be expected in 2025.