James Conner Shares Heartfelt Message After Serious Injury
Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner took to social media on Tuesday to share a few words following news of his season-ending injury after being carted off with a foot injury in Week 3.
Conner posted the following on his Instagram story:
"Smile in the face of adversity! Nothing just happens in this life so I'm looking forward to the good that comes from this challenge. I'm truly thankful to everyone who reached out, nothing but love!"
Conner, voted a team captain by his peers in 2025, was fresh off consecutive rushing performances of 1,000 yards with the Cardinals.
Next man up is second-year running back Trey Benson. While the Cardinals are confident the Florida State product can excel, there's no doubting the significance of the loss with Conner.
“It’s tough to replace my dog. Everything that he does on the field; the little nuances of the game and his feel for the game that may go unnoticed. Just stuff that you can't coach that he does, that people don't really realize. His feel for the game, his leadership, his presence in the huddle and in the locker room—yeah, you can't really replace that for real," Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray told reporters.
Murray wasn't the only member of the organization to speak on the loss.
Cardinals Will Miss James Conner
"Talking about James, obviously because I know you guys are going to ask me about it. (He’s) one of our leaders, a captain. You hate that it happens. I feel terrible, but I know he'll take the right attitude and bounce back," head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters.
"Picking up that slack, both the player and the person, we're all going to have to collectively do it truthfully, but that's a bummer, just like all our guys that have gotten hurt. I just know what type of person and player he is (and) it's tough to replace, but we have to. So that's what we'll do."
After the game, Marvin Harrison Jr. added, "Yeah, it’s tough. I know how much JC puts into the game. He’s a leader. On offense, to lose him, it definitely hurt us. Sending him nothing but prayers. I know how much I respect him, and just what he does day in and day out, so it’s very unfortunate. That’s the game that we play, knowing those risks, but we hate to see it happen to people like him.”
Arizona's first test without Conner comes on Thursday Night Football this week against the Seattle Seahawks.