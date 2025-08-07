Arizona Cardinals Finish Training Camp Eying Big Season
GLENDALE -- And just like that, the Arizona Cardinals have wrapped up their 2025 training camp session.
Well, kind of.
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was intent on saying training camp isn't quite done on his end, though the team's tenure at State Farm Stadium is officially over for practices after today, which wrapped up with a closed session only available for media.
Cardinals Conclude Training Camp
"I would say [we're] probably a closer team than when we started, just for spending all this time with each other. So that's a good thing. I think guys are competing at a high level and starting to define roles - but the major evaluation is coming, and they know that," Gannon said.
"I think some guys have really improved their game. I really do. You can go through every position group, through every room and all three phases. I think guys have improved here the last three weeks, so that's a stepping stone to what is ahead in the next couple days and then moving forward. We stayed fairly healthy, which is good."
12 training camp practices have come and gone for the Cardinals. Next, in 48 hours, they'll play host to the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 1 of preseason festivities, who confirmed today starters such as Patrick Mahomes will be suiting up.
"We're going to get it, because he's the best of the best. So the guys are excited. I'm excited," Gannon said when asked about facing Mahomes.
"One of the reasons is you want to play different people. And you want to play who you're going to be playing in the season, and that's what we're going to get on Saturday night. So that'll be good for us."
The Cardinals emerge out of training camp mostly healthy despite injuries to guys such as Starling Thomas and Walter Nolen - who missed every practice alongside BJ Ojulari and Bilal Nichols.
Reinforcements were even made with today's signing of Will Hernandez - which you can read more about here.
The defense was able to flex its muscles after an offseason full of additions from top to bottom while the Cardinals' offense was able to flash their potency - particularly with the emergence of second-year wideout Marvin Harrison Jr.
"He's had a phenomenal camp, and I'm super excited for him this year. I think he's just playing more confident, and playing consistently up to his elite level, day in and day out," fellow Cardinals WR Michael Wilson said of Harrison.
"Every ball that's in the air, I have complete confidence that he's coming down with it and he's showing that practice after practice."
For the first time in years, the Cardinals carry some considerate buzz around the Valley. There's hope potential won't be just that - potential - and Arizona will return to the postseason for the first time since 2021.
It's a long season, and we've still got a full preseason slate ahead - though the first major milestone for 2025 has officially been crossed.
Football season is upon us.