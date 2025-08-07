Arizona Cardinals Take The Next Step in NFL Predictions
It's a brand new season for the Arizona Cardinals with dreams of returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2021.
It's hard to believe Arizona once held the lead in the NFC West a year ago before tumbling down the stretch and ending the year 8-9. But that's ancient history, and we're on to 2025.
The fan base is buzzing right now, and the franchise went all-in this offseason to try to put a contender together. In addition to maintaining continuity with its best players, the Cardinals upgraded several positions by adding starters and establishing more depth.
With a coaching staff entering its third season and trending upward, 2025 feels like the year for the Cardinals.
Arizona Cardinals Could Make Playoffs in 2025
Many are high on the Cardinals as a potential sleeper team this season, and we are plenty bullish here on the site for the team. Plenty of others across the media are also in on the team, including Bleacher Report's Moe Moton, who threw together his projected division standings ahead of the preseason for the entire league.
He's high on the Cardinals, whom he projects will finish second in the NFC West at 10-7.
You can sign me and every fan of the team up for a double-digit win season. Moton had this to say about the team:
"The Cardinals should have a balanced offense with Kyler Murray set to play in the same system for a third consecutive season and a pair of ball-carriers prepared to split the rushing workload. If Murray has a stronger connection with second-year wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., he should eclipse 4,000 passing yards in a season for the first time in his career."
I will say that Moton is much higher on Murray than me and others, but there's plenty of reason to buy into him this year. His comfort in the same offense should be enough for him to really get back to his pre-injury form. I also think Harrison should bounce back well from a "disappointing" rookie season. Teamed with Trey McBride and James Cook, the offense should be good enough at worst.
Moton mentioned the defense, which has to be the story of the offseason in the desert:
"The Cardinals defense should be stout, particularly on the interior, with the addition of Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell. Rookie cornerback Will Johnson could be the ball hawk the team needs to force more takeaways."
The key additions they made are the reason why I am high on this defense. They already played above average a year ago despite less talent and more injuries thanks to great coaching. Provided everyone stays healthy, a great coaching staff got better players. If my numbers add up, that means good things happen.
Moton finished with this:
"Watch out for the Cardinals in the NFC playoff race after the club doubled its win total between 2023 and 2024."
It's funny he says that, because he had the Cardinals as the sixth seed in his projected playoff standings for the NFC. How's that for you, Cardinals fans?!
Cardinals Make Playoffs in B/R Predictions
Overall, this is the way things played out according to Moton:
NFC West:
SF (12-5)
AZ (10-7)
LA (9-8)
SEA (7-10)
NFC Playoff picture:
1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-5)
2. San Francisco 49ers (12-5)
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-6)
4. Green Bay Packers (11-6)
5. Washington Commanders (10-7)
6. Arizona Cardinals (10-7)
7. Chicago Bears (10-7)