Cardinals Get Bad News on Starting OT Injury
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have been quiet on the status of starting right tackle Jonah Williams since he first departed Week 1's loss against the Buffalo Bills with a knee injury.
Williams played just one quarter and eventually landed on injured reserve shortly after. Williams is eligible to return as soon as four weeks from when he was placed on the list, though there's been no updates as to what specifically the knee injury was or its severity.
Until now.
From ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on X:
"#Cardinals RT Jonah Williams’s 2024 campaign is uncertain. Sources say while he’s rehabbing his knee to return this year, there’s a chance he doesn’t at all, depending how the injury responds to rehab.
"One source says a potential November return is on the radar but that’s up in the air."
Williams inked a two-year, $30 million deal with the Cardinals in free agency this offseason to anchor the right side of Arizona's offensive line.
For the one quarter Williams did play, the Cardinals looked strong with their big free agent signing at the line of scrimmage.
Since, it's been a mess.
Backup swing tackle Kelvin Beachum replaced Williams and allowed two sacks to Von Miller to finish the game before rebounding the next week in a win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Beachum has been battling a hamstring injury since Week 2 and the Cardinals have seen four total names line up at right tackle through the first four weeks of the season.
Arizona is set to embark on a tough three-game stretch that offers the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers on the road before returning home to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.
Cardinals fans were hoping for good news on Williams' knee - Fowler's update offered anything but that.
