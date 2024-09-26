Cardinals Give Injury Updates on Stars vs Commanders
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders have unveiled their second injury report of the week.
Trey McBride once again did not practice, marking the second straight day he was not present as he continues to work through concussion protocol.
Khriris Tonga (knee) also did not practice.
The Cardinals did see names such as Budda Baker (quads), Dennis Gardeck (finger) and Dante Stills (shoulder) improve from limited to full participation on Thursday's practice.
Baker met with reporters today and said, "I feel awesome, ready to go."
Kelvin Beachum (hamstring) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (quad) were both limited for a second day.
Commanders HC Dan Quinn gave reporters glowing reviews of the Cardinals this week:
"Defensively, to me, it starts with Budda Baker, just terms of the speed, that play-making ability he has good range, tough outside linebackers," Quinn said Wednesday.
"Staff-wise here at Arizona, good strong crew, they got good scheme, all three phases. Offensively, certainly match up at all the spots. Quarterback, running back, tight end, wide out. ... So good, tough matchups all over the place."
The Cardinals and Commanders will practice once more before placing game statuses such as questionable, out or doubtful on injured players.
