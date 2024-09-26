Cardinals Defense 'Starts With Budda Baker' Says Commanders Dan Quinn
Tempe, AZ -- It's going to be very difficult for the Washington Commanders to replicate the success they had in Week 3 in their 38-33 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Part of that is because the Commanders did several things along the way we just simply haven't seen in the past two decades of football or longer.
On top of that, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was able to set records for first-year quarterbacks as well as the Washington franchise and is certainly looking much wiser after selecting him No. 2 overall in this year's NFL Draft. Setting those records two weeks in a row is an even taller task.
But those are mostly theoretical things standing in Daniels' way. Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is much more real, and according to Commanders coach Dan Quinn, he's where the preparation for this Sunday has to begin.
"Defensively, to me, it starts with [Arizona Cardinals S] Budda Baker, just terms of the speed, that play-making ability he has good range, tough outside linebackers," Quinn said Wednesday in his first remarks before his team's first practice in Arizona.
"Staff-wise here at Arizona, good strong crew, they got (a) good scheme, all three phases. Offensively, certainly match up at all the spots. Quarterback, running back, tight end, wide out," Quinn also said. " And then specialists, both teams got good return games for them with [Arizona Cardinals RB] DeeJay [Dallas] and with [Arizona Cardinals WR Greg] Dortch, and same on our end. So good, tough matchups all over the place."
Washington and Arizona have faced off 126 times all-time. The Commanders lead the series with 77 wins but the two organziations have split the last six matchups dating back to 2014.
Baker has faced Washington four times in his NFL career, and has only been on the winning side once, a 30-15 Cardinals victory in September of 2020.
