13 Cardinals on First Injury Report vs Chargers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals released their first injury report of their Week 7 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, and a total of 13 players can be found on the report.
Not practicing for the Cardinals was Kelvin Beachum (hamstring), Owen Pappoe (hip) and Darius Robinson (calf).
Beachum has battled his hamstring injury since earlier in the season while Robinson hasn't played in a regular season matchup since landing on injured reserve in preseason.
Limited for the Cardinals was Evan brown (ankle), Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion), Roy Lopez (ankle), Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck), Kyzir White (knee), Garrett Williams (groin), and Michael Wilson (ankle).
Harrison suffered a blow to the head in Week 6's loss to the Green Bay Packers and was spotted wearing a non-contact practice jersey today.
White and Murphy-Bunting both exited action against the Packers as well while Williams has been listed on prior injury reports with his groin.
Full participants today were Isaiah Adams (thumb), Christian Jones (ankle) and Zay Jones (hamstring).
Adams and Christian Jones - both rookies - may be needed to fill in along Arizona's offensive line this week if either starter (Brown or Beachum) can't go. Zay Jones finished his five-game suspension last week but didn't play due to his hamstring.
As for the Chargers, they did not practice on Thursday so these were just estimates by the team:
DNP - Joey Bosa (hip), Kristian FUlton (hamstring), Hayden Hurst (groin), Quentin Johnston (ankle) and Deane Leonard (ankle)
Limited - DJ Chark (groin), Will Dissly (shoulder), Simi Fehoko (shoulder/groin), Zion Johnson (ankle), Ladd McConkey (hip), Trey Pipkins III (shoulder) and Ja'Sir Taylor (fibula)
Both teams will practice Friday and Saturday before releasing official game statuses such as out, questionable or doubtful.
More Arizona Cardinals News
Drew Petzing Addresses Offensive Struggles | Cardinals Make Roster Moves | Cardinals Optimistic Marvin Harrison Jr. Returns Soon | Cardinals Named Fit for Oregon DL | Cardinals Lose DL for Season | Jonathan Gannon Makes Expectations Clear After Loss