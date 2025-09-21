Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Joins Josh Allen in NFL History
In their Week 3 battle against the San Francisco 49ers, the Arizona Cardinals have seen quarterback Kyler Murray make NFL history.
Murray, on a fourth-down completion to Michael Wilson, became just the second ever player (Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen being the other) to hit 20,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards in 85 career games or fewer.
Murray accomplished the feat in his 85th game while Allen did so in his 84th.
He becomes just the 12th quarterback in league history to accomplish the feat regardless of games played.
Murray, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has led the Cardinals to their first 2-0 start since 2021 - which is also the last time Arizona made the postseason.
Murray, through two full games, has completed 70.4% of his passes for 383 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.
Despite the undefeated start to the season, Arizona has struggled offensively - and Murray knows it.
When asked about the evolution of the passing game, Murray said:
“Again, do I feel like we could be better? Do I feel like we can be more explosive? Yes, but then we're 2-0. Offensively, I think we went backwards a little bit too much when it comes to penalties and kind of killing ourselves," said Murray.
"Move the ball, move the ball, okay, bam, boom penalty (now it's) first or second-and-20, whatever it is. That stuff right there kills drives and then I had the interception. Being able to be in a position to put that game away a lot earlier obviously is what we wanted to do. Not doing it is frustrating, but again, I think going forward we understand as an offense, we have to be better.”
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon says Murray has been a key part of the team's success thus far.
"I think (QB) Kyler (Murray) is playing extremely well. I think defense, we showed this last game, (it) was good to see us affect the ball. We win the takeaway battle there and it ended up being 2-1, but you typically win a lot of games when you do that, so that’s good to see.
"Like I said, our mode of play is on display, and I think just our attitude to get better and knowing exactly what we need to do to get better. It’s cool to say, ‘Hey, let’s get better’, and not have a plan to do it. I think we got a good plan to do it.”
After winning the Heisman trophy in college and winning the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year award - Murray notches another accolade under his belt.