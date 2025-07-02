Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Makes Personal Offseason Announcement
The dog days of the NFL offseason are here. The free agency and NFL Draft have come and gone. OTAs and minicamps have taken place. Next up is training camp and preseason.
Players around the league are enjoying time before training camp, though, as they get just over a month off between minicamps and getting started for what will be the duration of the NFL season.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is just like the rest of the players in the league, enjoying the last bit of time off before a grueling schedule.
The signal-caller has been a focal point of offseason conversation, as the Oklahoma product is at his healthiest point since tearing his ACL back in 2022. He'll be able to lean into the versatility he provides by being able to attack defenses on the ground just as well as he does in the air.
As Murray recharges before the season, aiming to bounce back and lead the Cardinals back to the playoffs, he made a personal announcement. The Arizona quarterback got a new dog named Trunks.
"Newest member, my son Trunks.." Murray shared on Instagram.
"we love him already," the Cardinals official Instagram account responded.
With a potential breakout season from Marvin Harrison Jr., as well as an improved roster around them, Murray should have the tools to help the Cardinals reach their potential. The club is coming off an 8-9 season, though the quarterback played his first full season since 2020.
Being available for a second-straight season while feeling his healthiest, the Cardinals could get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021, should Murray take an expected leap on the field.
Murray completed 69% of his passes last season, totaling 3,851 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added 572 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, too.
Whether or not the Oklahoma product can return to his MVP-level play -- like the first half of his season back in 2021 -- or not could very well determine the Cardinals' ceiling for the season.
For now, Murray is simply recharging in the final month of the offseason and has added Trunks, his new dog, into the mix.