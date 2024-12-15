Cardinals LB Forced Out of Patriots Game With Concussion
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals LB Mack Wilson left the playing field at State Farm Stadium with an apparent head injury early in the first quarter against the New England Patriots.
He was soon ruled out for the rest of the game with a concussion.
On the first drive of the game, Wilson made contact with a New England running back before dropping straight to the ground. After initially getting on his feet following the play, Wilson stumbled over and immediately got medical assistance.
After being down for a minute - surrounded by both teams - Wilson got up with the assitance of two trainers and needed help going straight to the locker room.
Wilson was third on Arizona with 67 tackles. He also had three sacks, four passes defensed and one interception.
Owen Pappoe is in for Wilson.
Wilson was signed this offseason after playing for New England. The Cardinals liked his versatility as a linebacker that could both play as an edge rusher and traditional off-ball linebacker.
He's undoubtedly been one of Arizona's top defensive players next to teammate Kyzir White and was arguably their best addition out of the Cardinals' free agent class.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon had high regards for Wilson when speaking on him earlier this season.
“I really didn’t put any expectations on him when we signed him. We had a vision for him. We knew the character was right. I knew he was tough as nails; he was a competitor, and he was smart. Looking at his background where he played in the past, I do think that means something too," Gannon said.
"You guys know where he was trained. Has he exceeded my expectations of the type of player that he is right now? No, because I kind of felt that and thought that. I do think that only knowing him for however many months now, not even a year into our relationship, back in February when I met him. Where he’s exceeded my expectations is the person and the leader that he is. He is because you don’t know when you (bring in) somebody what that’s going to look like. You do your research, but it’s not to say that it’s right or wrong when they get here.
"This guy is totally bought into what we do. He’s exceeding my expectation of what I expect from him as far as being a Cardinal. That's been cool to see.”
The article will be updated when more information becomes available.