Cardinals Legend Drops Inspirational Message on X
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald is an inspiration to most - if not all - football fans who have seen him play at various points of his career.
Fitzgerald's top level career that's sure to see him land in Canton, OH upon first opportunity next year may only be matched by his class displayed on and off the field.
Fitzgerald legitimately is beloved by nearly everybody, and for good reason.
On X, he shared quite the motivational story to inspire his two million followers:
Larry Fitzgerald Gets Inspirational on Social Media
"I almost lost my shot at playing Division 1 football because I couldn’t get out of my own way," said Fitzgerald in the first portion of his thread.
"This photo always makes me laugh. That military-school haircut? Terrible. But that kid had no idea how much discipline, structure, and purpose would change his life.
"I always dreamt of playing D1 football. But by senior year, my grades were too low. I wasn’t going to qualify. My choices: → Junior college for 2 years → Or military school at Valley Forge to get my act together.
"My family and I chose the tougher road. I was a chronic procrastinator, and I knew I needed structure. That first night at Valley Forge hit me hard—1,000 miles from home, lying in bed, listening to Taps echo through the dark. I felt completely alone.
"Before I left, my dad handed me a folder with the NFL logo on it. I pinned it above my bed, so every night it was the last thing I saw, and every morning, the first. It became my anchor, a quiet but constant reminder of the dream I was chasing.
"Every dream requires sacrifice. Every goal demands focus. And the hardest part? Having the courage to stay the course.
"So I’ll ask you: What do you hold onto to stay focused when things get tough?"
The picture in question:
Fitzgerald is Model On and Off The Field
Fitzgerald did indeed accomplish his goal. After a legendary career at Pitt, he was drafted with the third overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft.
Through the next 17 years, Fitzgerald pieced together one of the best wide receiver careers in league history, hitting accomplishments such as numerous All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods on top of receiving the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award.
More than anything, Fitzgerald was an incredible person and ambassador for the game of football, which has extended far beyond his playing days.
Fitzgerald finished his career with 1,432 receptions for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns - all with Arizona.