Cardinals linebacker nearing return from season-ending injury
The Arizona Cardinals are looking to rebound from their under .500 season from one year ago. The Cardinals are looking to get back into the playoffs in 2025, and the work has already begun as the team is fully entrenched in mandatory minicamp.
Arizona has done a lot of retooling to put the best product possible on the field, and will be looking for its defense to step up.
Last year, the Cards were missing an important piece of their defense when outside linebacker BJ Ojulari tore his ACL during training camp. Arizona added to their outside linebacker room this offseason to help supplement the depth with Ojulari still on the mend, but it seems that he is nearing a return to the field sooner rather than later.
"He's looking forward to getting back on the grass," head coach Jonathan Gannon said ahead of the team's second mandatory minicamp practice.
It seems like positive news on all fronts as Ojulari is itching to get back on the field. During his time away from the game, Ojulari has been putting in the mental reps, along with his rehab, and Gannon continued to discuss how he is coming along as he gears up to reenter the fold.
"He's smart," Gannon said. "I'm not really worried about him schematically doing the right thing. He's played ball for us. With him, it'll be pouring into his health bucket and make sure he feels really good when he's back out there and that he can do what he can do."
Ojulari's ACL tear caused him to miss the entirety of the 2024 season after being drafted by the Cardinals in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of LSU.
Ojulari didn't come in and immediately start; however, he saw action in all 17 games his rookie season. In his NFL debut season, Ojulari compiled a total of 40 tackles (five for loss), four sacks, and one pass defended. He was expected to take that next step in his sophomore season, but unfortunately, that didn't materialize due to his injury.
It doesn't appear Ojulari will be making his return before training camp begins later this summer, and it will be interesting to see how the Cardinals plan to utilize him during the season once he is back given the addition of Josh Sweat, the re-signing of Baron Browning, and the drafting of Jordan Burch.
