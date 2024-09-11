All Cardinals

Cardinals Lose Starter to IR

The Arizona Cardinals are losing one of their starting OL.

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jonah Williams (73) signs autographs for fans during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 25, 2024.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jonah Williams (73) signs autographs for fans during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 25, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are putting starting right tackle Jonah Williams on injured reserve, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.

News that Williams would miss "some time" was first reported by ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler late last night.

The move - yet to be official by the Cardinals - will see Williams miss at least the next four weeks. Williams will be eligible to return in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers at the earliest.

Williams hurt his knee on the final play of the first quarter in last week's loss against Buffalo and did not return.

"Jonah's going to go on IR. Not going to speculate about the time when he's going to get back, what that looks like. [We're] still gathering more information about that," Gannon told reporters.

Kelvin Beachum now enters the starting lineup with years of experience, something Gannon is confident in.

"Anyone that goes into the game, we feel good about. But yes, there's a comfort level with Beach being the vet that he is, and how many games he's played," Gannon said.

Beachum was credited with allowing two sacks on quarterback Kyler Murray on Sunday and now will be tasked with a fairly stout Los Angeles Rams defense in Week 2.

Williams signed a two-year, $30 million contract with the Cardinals this offseason.

In the lone quarter he played for the team, Arizona's offense was firing on all cylinders. The Cardinals scored on their opening three drives to start the season for the first time in nearly 20 seasons.

The move to place Williams on IR is expected to be made official later this week.

