Cardinals Lose Two Starters vs Panthers
The Arizona Cardinals saw two starters exit action on back to back plays in the third quarter of Week 16's action against the Carolina Panthers.
Starting running back James Conner hobbled off the field and was having his right knee evaluated by Cardinals medical staff on the sideline after what appeared to be an awkward twist from Panthers defender Josey Jewell on a tackle.
Shortly after, starting right tackle Jonah Williams was reaching for his knee and was down on the field with trainers. He was helped off the field.
*UPDATE: Conner was spotted entering the blue medical tent and walked out with a noticable limp. Both Conner and Williams are officially questionable to return with a knee injuries*
This article will be updated when more information becomes available.
Conner surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season with a 40-yard rush earlier in the game, marking the second consecutive year he's hit the milestone.
In Drew Petzing's run-heavy offense, Conner has been mostly healthy and effective for Arizona the last two seasons.
It's also notable the Cardinals are thin with Emari Demercado and Trey Benson out. DeeJay Dallas (who caught a touchdown pass in the first half) and Michael Carter (who fumbled a handoff from Kyler Murray) are the top two rushers in Arizona's backfield.
As for Williams, he spent majority of the year on injured reserve with a knee injury before making a comeback after the bye week. Arizona also is without starting left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and was forced to elevate Jackson Barton from the practice squad ahead of today.
The Cardinals can be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss and Los Angeles Rams win today.