Cardinals Make Final Roster Moves Ahead of Commanders Game

The Arizona Cardinals elevated two players off their practice squad.

Donnie Druin

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Cardinals helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have made their two standard practice squad elevations ahead of Week 4's home meeting against the Washington Commanders.

Prior to Sunday, defensive lineman Angelo Blackson and offensive lineman Charlie Heck were bumped to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations.

Blackson will wear jersey #90 and Heck will wear #67 according to the press release.

The Cardinals currently have OL Kelvin Beachum and Isaiah Adams on the injury report as questionable ahead of Week 4. DL Khyiris Tonga and TE Trey McBride were previously ruled out.

Last week, Heck was forced into action after being elevated as a practice squad player in Week 3. Heck filled in the final parts of Arizona's loss to the Detroit Lions after Jackson Barton exited with a toe injury.

Heck would be the fourth different right tackle to start for the Cardinals if Beachum is unable to play. Starter Jonah Williams landed on IR after Week 1 while Beachum himself started Week 2 but missed last week with a hamstring injury.

Barton got the nod last week to fill in for Beachum - and now here we sit.

Heck has 21 career starts, all previously with the Houston Texans before the Cardinals brought him over for 2024.

Official inactives must be reported at least 90 minutes prior to kickoff on Sunday.

Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

