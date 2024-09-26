Kliff Kingsbury Gives Major Praise to Cardinals, Kyler Murray
ARIZONA - Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury still holds quarterback Kyler Murray in high regards.
"It's been fun to watch him," said Kingsbury, who is now the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders.
Kingsbury - previously Murray's head coach in Arizona - pounded the table for the Cardinals to draft him and served as his HC/OC in the desert before ultimately being fired after the 2022 season.
"At the end of last year I thought you could see the confidence back in the knee and made a bunch of plays, played really well. And he's played great this season - they were a couple plays away from being undefeated," Kingsbury continued on Murray.
"You see the speed, the quickness, the competitive nature is there. It's been great, I basically banked my entire career on what he would be and I still believe in it. It's cool to see him playing as well as he is."
Murray himself was asked about facing his former head coach but didn't give much during his media availability:
“To be honest, I've done it before. I've competed against him before and many other coaches that I've been coached by. It doesn't really affect me. My goal is to go out and win the game," said Murray.
Kingsbury also reflected pretty positively on his time in Arizona before being fired, joining USC's staff for last season and ultimately re-joining the NFL this offseason with Washington.
"No, not at all. That's why I still got my house here. I love it. I will always be grateful to Michael [Bidwill] for giving me the opportunity he did. First fired college coach to ever get that opportunity, then the guys in that building [are] some of my closest friends," said Kingsbury when asked if he had any negative feelings towards the Cardinals.
"Then you watch the team, James Conner or Budda [Baker], they still inspire me, so positive memories."
Make sure to bookmark Cardinals On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
- Commanders Suffer Blow Ahead of Cardinals Matchup
- Multiple Cardinals Stars on Injury Report vs Washington
- Cardinals Named Suitors for Top Trade Target
- Cardinals Top Free Agent Signing Out for Season