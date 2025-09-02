Cardinals Make Final Roster Touches Before Regular Season
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals now have a narrowed down 53-man roster and completely full practice squad after today's moves.
Per the team:
"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed linebacker Jared Bartlett to the practice squad and has released offensive lineman Roy Mbaeteka from the practice squad.
"In addition, the team has been granted an international player practice squad exemption for defensive lineman Denzel Daxon."
Bartlett and Daxon were one of five free agents the Cardinals worked out earlier this week. Daxon will fill Mbaeteka's international player spot on the practice squad, which allows Arizona to carry an extra player at no penalty.
Mbaeteka was a recent addition to the roster earlier in preseason (August 12 he was claimed), so his stay with the team wasn't long.
More on Jared Bartlett
From the Cardinals' media relations department:
"Bartlett (6-2, 238) entered the league with the New York Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Cincinnati and spent the preseason with both the Jets and Packers. He played collegiately at Cincinnati (2024) and West Virginia (2019-23) and appeared in 61 games, recording 204 tackles (107 solo), 21.5 sacks, 32.5 tackles for a loss, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries."
Bartlett will wear No. 48.
More on Denzel Daxon
"Daxon (6-2, 320) is a native of the Bahamas and moved to the United States in 2016. He spent the 2024 season on the Cowboys practice squad as the team’s international player and was with Dallas this preseason. Daxon entered the league last year with Dallas as an undrafted rookie free agent from Illinois. He played at Illinois in 2023 after beginning his collegiate career at Ohio (2019-22)."
Daxon will wear No. 59.
More on Roy Mbaeteka
"Mbaeteka (6-8, 330) was originally signed by the New York Giants in 2022 as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program and has spent time on the practice squads of the Chicago Bears (2023) and Cleveland Browns (2024). A native of Benin City, Nigeria, Mbaeteka never played organized football prior to participating at a camp in his home country in 2021."
The Cardinals are on the road in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints.