Cardinals Make Last-Minute Moves Before Thursday Night Football
ARIZONA -- Just hours before the team's Thursday Night Football battle against the Seattle Seahawks, the Arizona Cardinals have elevated RB Michael Carter and DL Anthony Goodlow from the practice squad to the active roster.
Carter will try and help replace the production of James Conner - who was lost for the season with a foot injury in Week 3.
Trey Benson will now step into Arizona's RB1 spot in hopes of sparking a rushing attack that desperately needs it.
"I went back and kind of looked and I think we called somewhere around 24 runs, and 17 of them were not efficient. We have to get that better because the hat that I wear, or that I did wear on defense, when you're not running the ball efficiently, you're making it a lot easier on the defense to defend you," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said this week.
"That's what I would say. There's not a lot of good calls, run or pass, when you're behind the sticks. When I say behind the sticks on second down, you have to look at play types. What are they defending and what do you have to call? I think to answer your question, this team is significantly different than San Francisco, right?
"So, we're going to have a different plan for it and pull a different plan to attack Seattle than we did San Francisco. With saying that, our fundamentals and our techniques have to show up a little bit better. They have to improve from this last week (with) what we did, and we have to realize why runs aren't being efficient and how everybody fits into that.
"I think if we just control that, we'll put them in the right spots. That's our job but then let's control the technique part of it and make some hay.”
Currently, the Cardinals have six players questionable entering tonight - though starting left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. is expected to play.
Official inactives will be revealed 90 minutes prior to kickoff tonight.
The Seahawks are also anticipating some help returning tonight, as questionable running back Zach Charbonnet is expected to play. Julian Love and Devon Witherspoon were also cleared off their injury report and are officially good to go.
Arizona hopes to avoid a two-game losing streak with both potential losses coming against NFC West opponents.