Cardinals Make Roster Moves Ahead of 49ers Matchup
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have announced the following roster moves ahead of their Week 5 battle against the San Francisco 49ers.
- Opened 21-day practice window for OL Christian Jones
- Signed kicker Chad Ryland to the practice squad
- Placed DL Angelo Blackson on practice squad injured reserve
- Released OL Austen Pleasants from the practice squad
The Cardinals sit with a 1-3 record entering their road trip against San Francisco, and the potential return of Jones may help boost an offensive line that has already seen four different names feature at right tackle.
“He’s missed a lot of time but I thought in preseason he did a good job of the role of a tackle,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said this week.
“He can pass-pro and can generate movement in the run game. I liked where he was at. It was unfortunate the injury, but he’s ready to go.”
It's currently unknown when starter Jonah Williams will return from a knee injury. Backup Kelvin Beachum has battled health problems early on as well.
The Cardinals' picked up Ryland from the Patriots' practice squad - an interesting move that may warrant some attention on the health of starter Matt Prater - though he could be brought on just for extra depth or extra kickoff help.
More on Ryland from the Cardinals' Media Relations Dept.:
"Ryland (6-0, 195) kicked in all 17 games last season with New England after entering the league with the Patriots as a fourth-round selection (112th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft from Maryland. As a rookie, Ryland scored 72 points after connecting on 16-of-25 field goal attempts and 24-of-25 PATs. He played at Maryland in 2022 after four seasons at Eastern Michigan (2018-21). Ryland was released by the Patriots on August 27."
Ryland will wear No. 38 for Arizona.
