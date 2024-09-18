Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr. Sends Message to Haters
ARIZONA -- If you doubted Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. - he has a message for you.
"Stay on that side" said Harrison in his latest social media post.
This of course comes after the monster four catch, 130-yard performance in Week 2 where he scored two touchdowns to help propel the Cardinals to a 41-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Harrison - and his teammates - heard loads of criticism after a lackluster performance in Week 1 that saw just one pass for four yards by the No. 4 overall pick.
What a bounce back from Harrison, who says he wasn't going to let his debut impact him.
“You can never get too high or too low. Last week, I knew I couldn’t get too low. This week, I’m not going to get too high after a successful day. I try to approach each game with the same mindset, have the same preparation, the same routine," he said after the Rams game.
"No matter how the results are. Obviously, if things are going bad I have to change some things. I’ve never had a lack of confidence in myself or the rest of the team, so we will continue to get better each and every week and continue to grow.”
When asked if the Cardinals were trying to send a statement, quarterback Kyler Murray said:
“As a team, I expect greatness for this team. (With) the way we work, the way we play for each other, the effort, the tenacity we play with—I expect good things. I’m not going to say we came out here trying to make a statement but we were trying to come out here and get a win at home and we’ll continue to do that."
We'll see if Harrison can replicate the massive success he had, though it's clear he heard the outside noise.
