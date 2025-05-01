Cardinals Most Improved Team From NFL Draft
The early returns for the Arizona Cardinals' 2025 draft class has been overwhelmingly positive, and rightfully so.
The Cardinals bolstered their defense in massive fashion, raising their ceiling from good to great almost overnight after their offseason plans were heavily predicated on adding game-wreckers to that side of the ball.
After knocking on the doorstep of the postseason, the Cardinals are full steam ahead moving into 2025.
The 33rd Team says Arizona is one of three teams in the NFL who improved their squad the most:
Cardinals Improved Roster Most Following Draft
"One of Arizona's top priorities all offseason was adding useful veterans who could not only impact the win column in 2025 but also mentor the next generation of starters," wrote Ian Valentino.
"This roster was at the bottom of the barrel not long ago, so their ability to plug every need was impossible. With this in mind and having fair expectations, they had to commit more to one side of the ball; it's impressive how they walked out of this class.
"The best case for Arizona's draft is quite insane. Walter Nolen and Will Johnson were among the top 10 on-field talents who could be franchise cornerstones at two of the most critical positions in football. There's certainly a downside involved with each, as Nolen has major character concerns, and Johnson's knee was flagged as a medical risk.
"But if they hit even reasonably close to their expected ceiling, the Cardinals can quickly become a defensive force. That's before considering how valuable role players who enter the NFL with vast experience can help this team's depth. Jordan Burch is the highest-upside option as a versatile defensive lineman with NFL-ready pass-rush skills.
"The two Ohio State additions are interesting as well. Jonathan Gannon has a variety of linebackers at his disposal, and Cody Simon could challenge Mack Wilson to start in 2025. Denzel Burke fell way farther than he should've, and he fits nicely into this zone-based defense that needs a fourth corner to stick on the roster."
For what it's worth, Simon would likely challenge Akeem Davis-Gaither for the spot opposite of Wilson.
The rest bodes true from Valentino, and for what it's worth, the Cardinals feel the same when it comes to their two top picks - especially Johnson, who Arizona believes is the best cornerback in the class.
And when it comes to Nolen's character concerns or Johnson's medicals, those were also addressed.
It does feel as if Arizona has all the tools needed to make the playoffs, even if their offense wasn't really improved over the last few months.