Arizona Cardinals' Pass-Catchers Given Surprise Ranking
Much of the Arizona Cardinals' success in 2025 will hinge on whether or not a relatively-unchanged offense can take the step forward it needs to and maintain consistency.
There's no questioning whether the Cardinals can run the football. That aspect of their offense will likely remain the focus of offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's approach in the coming year.
But their passing attack was what let them down in some big moments in 2024. Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. did not showcase the instant chemistry it was hoped they would at times.
But despite the Cardinals' passing attack being one of the most difficult watches in the NFL, Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema is still somewhat high on them.
Arizona Cardinals' Trio Ranked Shocking Low
Sikkema ranked all 32 teams' pass-catching groups. The Cardinals came in 18th. Granted, that is below average, but Sikkema expressed a solid amount of confidence in the Cardinals' receiving corp.
"The Cardinals tied for 11th in team PFF receiving grade in 2024 (78.3). Tight end Trey McBride was a monster, posting the second-best PFF receiving grade at the position (89.8), and came in at No. 3 in PFF's tight end rankings entering 2025.
"Marvin Harrison Jr. started off slow in 2024, but the rookie finished the campaign with a solid 77.2 PFF receiving grade. Anyone who follows my draft work knows I am a Michael Wilson believer, plus running back James Conner has recorded some very impressive seasons as a receiver in his career and tallied 414 receiving yards last year," Sikkema wrote.
The issue in 2024 was not the lack of weapons. Harrison may not have lived up to fourth-overall-pick hype, but still showcased plenty of physical talent, and should be in line for a much-improved 2025.
McBride remains the star of the show for now, barring injury. Arizona's star TE racked up 1,146 yards on 111 receptions in the 2024 season, and was the main focus of the Cardinals' aerial attack.
There's nothing wrong with a TE as good as McBride leading the charge, but Arizona needs to see some growth from both Wilson and Harrison. They also need a more consistent level of production out of their franchise QB.
Still, there's plenty of talent on this offense. A breakout for Harrison could be all the Cardinals need to see their passing game elevate above 18th in the league into a more formidable group.
While the defense was the focus of the offseason, Arizona will go as far as Murrey and his pass-catchers can take them.