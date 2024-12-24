Cardinals Place Starters on IR; Other Roster Moves
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals announced a handful of roster moves ahead of their Week 17 road meeting against the Los Angeles Rams:
- Signed offensive lineman Jackson Barton to the active roster from the practice squad
- Signed linebacker Benton Whitley to the active roster from the New York Giants practice squad
- Placed offensive linemen Paris Johnson Jr. and Jonah Williams on injured reserve
- Re-signed cornerback Darren Hall to the practice squad
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon previously ruled Williams and Johnson our for Week 17 but did not elaborate if they would also miss Arizona's regular season finale against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18.
Barton now looks to anchor the opposite side of the line of scrimmage opposite of Kelvin Beachum Jr. for their final two games, as the Cardinals will finish with backup tackles on each side of the ball.
Hall returns to the Cardinals after an impressive preseason stint with the team, as the versatile defensive back produced in a variety of roles before not making the active roster.
More on Whitley from the team's Media Relations Dept.:
"Whitley (6-4, 260) played two games with the Giants this season and has also spent time on New York’s practice squad. He has appeared in six games in the NFL with the Giants and Vikings after entering the league in 2022 with the Rams as an undrafted rookie free agent from Holy Cross. The 25-year old Whitley spent his rookie season on the practice squads of the Chiefs and Vikings. While at Holy Cross, Whitley played in 42 games and had 111 tackles, 15.5 sacks, 26.5 tackles for loss, two passes defensed and one forced fumble."
The Cardinals will release their first injury report of Week 17 later today.