Cardinals React to New First-Round Pick
TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals are officially off the clock after selecting Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen with the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
After rumors and speculation of the Cardinals potentially eying other positions or trading back, Arizona stayed pat and drafted Nolen among a sea of options after an eye-opening first 15 picks ahead of them.
Veteran tackle Kelvin Beachum - who will now see the first-round pick in practice every day - offered some words of praise for the Rebels defensive lineman.
Nolen is considered to have some of the highest upside for a player at his position and is quite versatile along the defensive line.
According to his Pro Football Focus scouting profile, he registered snaps across five different spots in the trenches, though he primarily aligned as a B gap interior player.
Franchise quarterback Kyler Murray sure seems to be a fan of the Cardinals beefing up the trenches after an active free agency included signings of Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson.
Fellow Cardinals captain Budda Baker also loves the pick.
And so too has linebacker Mack Wilson.
After being drafted by the Cardinals, Nolen addressed some of the outside noise that followed him throughout the draft process.
"I feel like out of everybody, Arizona actually wanted to get to know me. They didn't think nothing [inaudible] what people were saying about me, they came straight to the source. That's the type of person I am," said Nolen.
More on Nolen's scouting report via Bleacher Report:
"Overall, Nolen has all the tools to be a starter within his first two years in the NFL and has Pro Bowl/All-Pro potential down the line. Schematically, he's fairly versatile as someone who could line up as a 3-technique in even fronts or play as a 4i-technique in odd fronts."
