2025 NFL Draft: Tracking Every Cardinals Update
ARIZONA -- The 2025 NFL Draft is here.
After months of mock drafts, rumors and speculation, the Arizona Cardinals are set to introduce some fresh faces to their draft class - beginning with the 16th overall pick.
Arizona has six total selections entering Thursday, which obviously could change depending on how GM Monti Ossenfort wants to approach the next few nights.
This page will be updated throughout the course of the draft with all the latest Cardinals. picks, news, analysis and more:
When is NFL Draft/How to Watch
The first round of the NFL Draft is Thursday, April 24 at 5:00 PM PST. Day 2 (Friday, April 25) will begin at 4:00 PM PST and Day 3 (Saturday, April 26) will begin at 9:00 AM PST.
You can view multiple streams of the 2025 NFL Draft on places such as NFL Network and ESPN.
What Draft Picks Do Cardinals Have?
Round 1, Pick 16
Round 2, Pick 47
Round 3, Pick 78
Round 4, Pick 115
Round 5, Pick 152
Round 7, Pick 225
The Cardinals own picks in all rounds but the sixth, where they dealt their selection to the Denver Broncos last season in exchange for outside linebacker Baron Browning.
Cardinals Draft Rumors
Cardinals Pre-Draft Comments
Monti Ossenfort on challenges at picking at 16: “Yeah, I think it is different. It certainly is different. I think now it's more we sit and wait, and it's hard to predict. We (do) try. We'll do a few exercises next week where we try to take a look at what we think's going to happen, but in all reality, there's 32 teams and their boards will look 32 different ways. So, challenges? Yeah, but really, it's just staying flexible and being ready to have options for whatever comes our way. We'll be ready to do that at 16.”
Jonathan Gannon on how draft process has evolved: “I think you always have your process. When we got here year one, we kind of developed our process together with everybody that he just mentioned—which man, we're paying a lot of people-- but they deserve it. You kind of get your process in order, and then I kind of tweaked some things that we think we can do better. That's in all areas of our program. I feel really good about where we're at right now, what we're doing and the projects that I have to still do. Because as it gets closer, it becomes a little more real. It's kind of like game day, but it'll be fun and exciting. I'm excited for it.”